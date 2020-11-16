Breaking: Oklahoma City Has Reportedly Traded Chris Paul

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly traded All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

According to multiple reports, Oklahoma City has agreed to send Paul to the Phoenix Suns. Paul is coming off his first season with the Thunder after being traded from Houston following a couple of seasons playing next to James Harden.

Paul elevated the Oklahoma City Thunder to playoff contention in 2019-20. The Thunder lost in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.

However, the Thunder appear to be in rebuilding mode, parting ways with longtime head coach Billy Donovan. Paul is still a very good player, but he has a big contract and he wants to contend now. So, he’s being sent to a Western Conference team that’s going all-in.

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard Chris Paul, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had some details on the move.

“The deal sends Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to the Suns for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick,” he reports.

Both Wojnarowski and Shams Charania have confirmed the news.

The Suns are coming off a 34-39 season in 2019-20. Phoenix did not make the playoffs, but the Devin Booker-led team impressed in the bubble, going undefeated.

Phoenix will open the 2020-21 season as a legitimate playoff contender.