Watch: LeBron James Shares Why He’s Rooting For The Suns

Space Jam star and occasional basketball player LeBron James is at tonight’s NBA Finals Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. There was no real mystery which team he’s rooting for, but he made it clear tonight with an interview from courtside.

Chris Paul is one of LeBron’s closest friends in basketball. While LeBron has four titles under his belt, Paul is currently playing for his first, in a surprise appearance in his first year with the Suns.

James’ presence courtside probably has a fair amount to do with the huge blockbuster movie he’s been very actively promoting all week. However, it is no surprise that he wants to be in person to support his friend, the 36-year old looking to win his first title.

James was interviewed courtside, and while it is no real surprise, he confirmed that he is rooting for the Suns. “I’m proud as hell for CP. I’m here for CP,” he said.

LeBron James was the No. 1 pick in 2003. Paul went No. 4 overall two years later. In 2007, when LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers made their first NBA Finals appearance, losing to the San Antonio Spurs in four games, he says that Paul was there for him. Now, he’s returning the favor over a decade later.

“He came to my first finals appearance, and this is me giving it back to him, man. We support each other. We’ve been a brotherhood since we came into the league, and we’re going to ride or die with one another,” LeBron said.

CP3 has had a rough outing tonight though, and the Suns trail the Bucks 120-117 in the final two minutes of Game 5.

