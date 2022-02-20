WNBA Announces First-Ever Kobe & Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award Winner

The inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award will be presented at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game tonight in Cleveland.

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is the recipient of the honor, thanks to his “significant contributions to the advancement of girls‘ and women‘s basketball, and his advocacy for the WNBA.”

The WNBA and Kobe’s widow Vanessa will present Paul with the award later this evening.

Paul is a well-known champion of the WNBA, frequently attending games and supporting the league’s players and franchises. He’s also recognized for his promotion of girls basketball through clinics and his CP3 Basketball Academy.

Now in his 17th NBA season, Paul has earned 12 All-Star selections, including one for this year’s game. It is unknown if he will suit up and play tonight though due to an injury.

Through 58 regular season games, Paul is averaging 14.9 points and 10.7 assists per appearance for the Suns.