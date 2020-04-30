Photo: LeBron James Unveils The Space Jam 2 Logo

Over the past two weeks, basketball fans have been going crazy over ESPN’s “The Last Dance” which chronicles Michael Jordan’s sixth title run with the Chicago Bulls.

Sports fans have been eager to find some sort of sports-related content and ESPN delivered. Over six million people watched the documentary show in its first weekend.

Well, with Michael Jordan stealing the spotlight in recent weeks, LeBron James decided it was his turn for the headlines. LeBron is making a sequel to MJ’s Space Jam and released some news this afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, he released the logo for his new movie. LeBron teased the logo for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy.

Check it out.

It’s the latest tease from LeBron, although much of the film is still under wraps.

Former pro basketball player-turned-actor Sheldon Bailey will help carry the load for LeBron during shooting. Bailey has actually served as LeBron’s body-double in the past.

“For the past eight years, I have had the opportunity to be a body double for LeBron James,” Bailey said in an interview with The Hype Magazine. “This role has taken me all over the country and across the world and it has put me in direct contact with some of the best directors and producers in the world.”

Space Jam 2 is set for a July 16, 2021 release date.