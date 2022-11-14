Photo: Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Spotted On Notable Date

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend Haute Living NY And Louis XIII Cognac Collectors Dinner In Honor Of NBA All Star Weekend 2015 at STK Midtown on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living)

For the past several months, Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of legendary NBA star Scottie Pippen, has struck up a friendship with the son of one of her husband's ex-teammates.

Has that friendship blossomed into something else?

It appears to.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Larsa Pippen was spotted on a date with Marcus Jordan, the son of legendary NBA star Michael Jordan, over the weekend.

"Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appear to have scrapped their friendship for a full-blown romance," TMZ Sports reported on Monday.

TMZ Sports had more details:

48-year-old Larsa has previously insisted she's just friends with MJ ... but they sure looked like a couple as he wrapped his arm around her during the beach day.

The two also got really cuddly while getting some shade under an umbrella ... with witnesses saying they were making out at one point.

Scottie and Larsa separated a couple of years ago. The couple was married for 23 years and has four children together.