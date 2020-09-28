Photo: Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend Appears To Be Enjoying The Bubble

Few NBA players have had a better time in the bubble than Tyler Herro.

The Miami Heat rookie guard has been dominating the opposition as of late. Herro, a first-year player out of Kentucky, has been sensational for the Heat in the playoffs.

Miami leads Boston, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat are closing in on a win on the Celtics in Game 6, too.

It could be a celebratory night for Herro and the Heat.

Miami’s rookie guard has been joined in the bubble by his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry. The Instagram model has nearly 8 million followers on the social media platform.

Henry has shared some photos on her Instagram Story from inside of the bubble. She’ll surely be joining Herro and the Heat for a celebratory evening if they hold on.

With a win tonight, the Miami Heat will advance to the NBA Finals, where they’ll take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 6 is not completely over yet, though.

The finish to the Celtics-Heat game can be seen on ESPN.