Photo: Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend Appears To Be Enjoying The Bubble

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro in the bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat celebrates after making a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at AdventHealth Arena on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)

Few NBA players have had a better time in the bubble than Tyler Herro.

The Miami Heat rookie guard has been dominating the opposition as of late. Herro, a first-year player out of Kentucky, has been sensational for the Heat in the playoffs.

Miami leads Boston, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat are closing in on a win on the Celtics in Game 6, too.

It could be a celebratory night for Herro and the Heat.

Miami’s rookie guard has been joined in the bubble by his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry. The Instagram model has nearly 8 million followers on the social media platform.

Henry has shared some photos on her Instagram Story from inside of the bubble. She’ll surely be joining Herro and the Heat for a celebratory evening if they hold on.

With a win tonight, the Miami Heat will advance to the NBA Finals, where they’ll take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 6 is not completely over yet, though.

The finish to the Celtics-Heat game can be seen on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.