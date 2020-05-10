Photo: Tyler Herro’s New Haircut Is Going Viral

Not all of us can get haircuts in regions where barbershops and other businesses are locked down.

But with access to a barber, Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro is making the most of his chance to trim his hair. Taking to Instagram this past week, Herro posted a picture of his brand new cut.

With the help of a celebrity barber, Herro’s new haircut has become quite a sight to behold. The image on his barber’s page – elshorty180 – has over 5,300 likes on Instagram.

Some of Herro’s fans may not be too thrilled with his new hair, though. But he quickly took to Twitter and hinted that the cut is only temporary.

Idk why they’re mad 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/IAr14pWovT — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) May 9, 2020

Herro was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft following a all-freshman First-Team honors with Kentucky the season before.

All things considered, Herro has been having a pretty good time as a rookie in Miami. He’s played in 47 games for the Southeast-leading Heat, and is averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Off the court he’s enjoying a growing brand on social media, with over 900,000 followers on Instagram and 170,000 followers on Twitter.

Life has been good for Herro in the past year. At least he’s having some fun.