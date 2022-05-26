Skip to main content
Photos: Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Spotted At NBA Playoff Game

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, at Game 7 on Sunday night.

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend have been taking in several NBA playoff games this postseason.

The former MLB star, a Florida native, is sitting courtside for Wednesday night's Heat vs. Celtics game.

Rodriguez is accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple was first spotted together at a Green Bay Packers game earlier this year.

Padgett, a fitness model, is approaching 20,000 followers on Instagram. 

The Heat are leading the Celtics at halftime.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals series is airing on ESPN.