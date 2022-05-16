Photos: Allie LaForce Is Married To An MLB Player

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 24: TNT reporter Allie LaForce looks on before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The second NBA Game 7 of the day is underway on Sunday night, with the Phoenix Suns - the No. 1 seed in the West - hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

Veteran sideline reporter Allie LaForce is covering the game for Turner Sports.

LaForce, one of the top sideline reporters in the business, is an absolute pro. She comes from quite the sports family, too.

The Ohio native is married to Major League Baseball pitcher Joe Smith - one of the best relievers in the league.

Smith, who currently pitches for the Minnesota Twins, messaged LaForce when she was a reporter in Ohio. The happy couple was married in 2015.

Joe and Allie announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child.

Over the years, Joe and Allie have opened up about their personal battles. Joe's mom and grandmother both succumbed to Huntington's disease. There's a chance Joe carries the gene, though he doesn't wish to be tested.

Both Joe and Allie have done a tremendous amount to help the fight against Huntington's and hopefully find a cure.

The sports world has certainly been a nice outlet for Joe and Allie, as well.

All of the best to Joe and Allie moving forward.

Game 7 is currently airing on TNT.