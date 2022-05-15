Photos: How Grayson Allen Reportedly Met His Fiancee
Grayson Allen has played in a lot of big games over the course of his basketball career. Few have been bigger than Sunday's Game 7 in Boston, though.
The Bucks and the Celtics are tied, 3-3, heading into Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.
Allen has been a key role player for the Bucks throughout the 2022 playoffs. He'll be relied on in Sunday's major Game 7.
The former Duke Blue Devils guard is around athletes all the time. Not only is he constantly surrounded by elite NBA players, but he's also engaged to be married to a standout athlete.
Allen is engaged to former Duke and NSWL player Morgan Reid.
Allen and Reid reportedly met during their time together at Duke, where he played basketball and she played soccer.
Game 7 of the Bucks at Celtics series is airing on ABC.
The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.