Photos: How Grayson Allen Reportedly Met His Fiancee

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on December 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Grayson Allen has played in a lot of big games over the course of his basketball career. Few have been bigger than Sunday's Game 7 in Boston, though.

The Bucks and the Celtics are tied, 3-3, heading into Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Allen has been a key role player for the Bucks throughout the 2022 playoffs. He'll be relied on in Sunday's major Game 7.

The former Duke Blue Devils guard is around athletes all the time. Not only is he constantly surrounded by elite NBA players, but he's also engaged to be married to a standout athlete.

Allen is engaged to former Duke and NSWL player Morgan Reid.

Allen and Reid reportedly met during their time together at Duke, where he played basketball and she played soccer.

CARY, NC - AUGUST 18: Duke's Morgan Reid during the North Carolina Tar Heels game versus the Duke Blue Devils on August 18, 2017, at Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, NC. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Getty Images.

Game 7 of the Bucks at Celtics series is airing on ABC.

The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.