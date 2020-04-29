The Spun

Photos: Kendall Jenner Spotted Out With Another NBA All-Star

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: Sports agent Rich Paul and Kendall Jenner watch the game between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on February 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nuggets 117-110. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner has dated Philadelphia Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons off and on for a while, but the reality TV star might have moved on to someone new.

TMZ Sports has captured photos of the famous Jenner daughter out with another NBA All-Star shooting guard.

Jenner, 24, was reportedly spotted on a “quarantine” trip with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

“Witnesses tell us they certainly LOOKED like a couple during the stop, but sources close to Devin and Kendall insist they’re just friends,” TMZ Sports reports.

Jenner has been linked to several NBA players over the years, including Booker, Simmons, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma and D’Angelo Russell.

View this post on Instagram

i wanna go back so bad 📷 @amberasaly

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

View this post on Instagram

@calvinklein #MYCALVINS #CKHOLIDAY

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

View this post on Instagram

remember this?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

TMZ Sports, though, reports that a source close to Booker and Jenner insist that they are just “friends.”

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group,” per TMZ Sports.

The NBA has been shut down for almost two months. The league is reportedly considering opening up team facilities for players at some point in May.

