Photos: Mallory Edens, Daughter Of Bucks Owner, Ready For Game 7

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Game 7 - the two best words in sports.

We have several Game 7s on tap for Sunday, but none will be better than the contest in Boston, between the Celtics and the Bucks.

Milwaukee and Boston have been incredibly even through the first six games of the series, with nearly every contest coming down to the final minutes.

Hopefully the same is true on Sunday.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, has been sitting courtside for many games this series. It's unclear if she'll be sitting courtside in Boston in Game 7, but she'll surely be watching.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Edens, who hopes to own her own NBA franchise one day, is a massive basketball fan.

She first went viral during the NBA Draft Lottery several years ago.

Game 7 should be a fun one.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. It'll air on ABC.