Photos: Mallory Edens, Daughter Of Bucks Owner, Ready For Game 7
Game 7 - the two best words in sports.
We have several Game 7s on tap for Sunday, but none will be better than the contest in Boston, between the Celtics and the Bucks.
Milwaukee and Boston have been incredibly even through the first six games of the series, with nearly every contest coming down to the final minutes.
Hopefully the same is true on Sunday.
Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, has been sitting courtside for many games this series. It's unclear if she'll be sitting courtside in Boston in Game 7, but she'll surely be watching.
Edens, who hopes to own her own NBA franchise one day, is a massive basketball fan.
She first went viral during the NBA Draft Lottery several years ago.
Game 7 should be a fun one.
Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. It'll air on ABC.