Photos: Meet Ben Simmons’ New Girlfriend, Maya Jama

Over the past few weeks, Ben Simmons has been dominating the headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers ruminate about his future.

He was the subject of trade rumors after the 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.

While his struggles on the court have persisted, he seems to be doing just fine off the court. He was recently spotted at Wimbledon with someone who appears to be his new girlfriend.

Simmons cozied up with English TV presenter Maya Jama. The 26-year-old currently works for the BBC, but that’s just the latest in a long line of work for her.

Here’s the couple at Wimbledon.

The pair reportedly started dating during the 76ers’ playoff run and stay in contact while Simmons was playing.

The couple hasn’t posted photos of each other just yet.

As for Jama, she moved to London to pursue a modeling career and eventually landed in the media industry. She rose to prominence during the 2014 World Cup when she worked for Copa90.

After that, she landed a job with MTV before several stops around Britain that landed her with the BBC. She also worked in radio for several years as well.

Congratulations to the couple on their new relationship.