Photos: Meet Brittney Griner's Notable Ex-Wife

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been transferred from a pre-trial detention center into a full-time Russian penal colony.

Friends and family members of Griner are wishing for her safe return. Griner's wife, Cherelle, has been speaking out about the WNBA star throughout her detainment.

Griner was previously married to Glory Johnson, one of her ex-teammates.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Brittney and Glory were only married for a short amount of time. They were together for less than a year, before calling the marriage off.

Glory has spoken out about how tough the relationship was.

PALMETTO, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream smiles prior to a game against the Washington Mystics on September 13, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) Ned Dishman/Getty Images

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," Johnson told PEOPLE.

Johnson doesn't even consider herself to be gay, according to reports.

“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”

Regardless, she's still hoping for Brittney's safe return to the United States.

Hopefully Brittney will be home soon.