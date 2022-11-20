Photos: Meet Brittney Griner's Notable Ex-Wife
The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States.
Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been transferred from a pre-trial detention center into a full-time Russian penal colony.
Friends and family members of Griner are wishing for her safe return. Griner's wife, Cherelle, has been speaking out about the WNBA star throughout her detainment.
Griner was previously married to Glory Johnson, one of her ex-teammates.
Brittney and Glory were only married for a short amount of time. They were together for less than a year, before calling the marriage off.
Glory has spoken out about how tough the relationship was.
“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," Johnson told PEOPLE.
Johnson doesn't even consider herself to be gay, according to reports.
“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”
Regardless, she's still hoping for Brittney's safe return to the United States.
Hopefully Brittney will be home soon.