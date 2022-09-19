Photos: Meet Charles Barkley's Longtime Wife

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Life is good for Charles Barkley these days.

The former NBA star turned broadcaster is living the life as an analyst for Turner Sports. Barkley might be retiring soon, though, as he's often hinted at leaving television early.

Barkley won't be taking another notable job either, though.

The former Auburn Tigers great shot down the idea of becoming the school's athletic director.

"They can’t afford me."

Barkley has made plenty of money over the course of his playing career and media career.

When he steps away from television, he'll likely be doing so to spend more time with his wife and family.

Charles has been married to his wife, Maureen, for more than 30 years.

“Well, No. 1 I’m gone a lot. That always helps,” the 11-time All-Star joked to Renee Paquette. “I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am, she’s a great mother.”

American basketball player Charles Barkley wearing a yellow, black and blue shirt with blue trousers, sitting with his wife, Maureen Blumhardt, in a branch of Planet Hollywood, location unspecified, 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Charles and Maureen reportedly met at a nightclub during his playing career.

Cheatsheet had more:

She met her future hubby in the late ’80s at a Pennsylvania restaurant called City Avenue. At the time she was working as a legal aid and model promoting Noblerex K-1, and Sir Charles was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that selected him with the fifth pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.

The pair tied the knot in 1989 and have been together ever since. Today, they reside in Scottsdale, Arizona, and have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Perhaps we'll see Charles and his wife at an Auburn football game later this year.