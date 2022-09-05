Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NBA Legend Scottie Pippen

13 Dec 1996: Guard Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the New Jersey Nets at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bulls won the game, 114-92. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

The ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is trending on social media on Labor Day.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of the legendary Chicago Bulls star, was spotted on a potential date with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.

TMZ Sports reports that Larsa and Marcus appeared to be on a double-date with another couple.

"Larsa Pippen was spotted Sunday at Zuma -- a Japanese restaurant right in the heart of downtown -- with none other than Marcus Jordan ... and the two of them, we're told, appeared to be on a double date of some sort with another couple at their table," TMZ Sports reports.

Larsa Pippen, 48, was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 through 2021. They separated fairly recently.

The ex-wife of the Bulls legend has previously been linked to NBA player Malik Beasley.

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 15: Larsa Pippen during the Sports Illustrated Swim show at the W South Beach on July 15th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Larsa Pippen had four children with Scottie Pippen, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who's currently playing in the NBA.

The couple first announced they were separating in 2016, though they reconciled, before Larsa filed for divorce in 2018.

The divorce was finalized within the last year, but the couple has been separated for several years now.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend Haute Living NY And Louis XIII Cognac Collectors Dinner In Honor Of NBA All Star Weekend 2015 at STK Midtown on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Larsa Pippen is perhaps best known for her reality television stardom. She's been featured on Real Housewives and is also friends with the Kardashians.

The ex-wife of the NBA legend has a big following across social media.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Tyga, Abby Kheir and Larsa Pippen attend Abyss By Abby - Arabian Nights Collection Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17: Larsa Pippen speaks onstage during The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 on March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Perhaps we'll learn more on the Pippen-Jordan family drama moving forward.