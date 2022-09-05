Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
The ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is trending on social media on Labor Day.
According to a report from TMZ Sports, Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of the legendary Chicago Bulls star, was spotted on a potential date with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.
TMZ Sports reports that Larsa and Marcus appeared to be on a double-date with another couple.
"Larsa Pippen was spotted Sunday at Zuma -- a Japanese restaurant right in the heart of downtown -- with none other than Marcus Jordan ... and the two of them, we're told, appeared to be on a double date of some sort with another couple at their table," TMZ Sports reports.
Larsa Pippen, 48, was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 through 2021. They separated fairly recently.
The ex-wife of the Bulls legend has previously been linked to NBA player Malik Beasley.
Larsa Pippen had four children with Scottie Pippen, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who's currently playing in the NBA.
The couple first announced they were separating in 2016, though they reconciled, before Larsa filed for divorce in 2018.
The divorce was finalized within the last year, but the couple has been separated for several years now.
Larsa Pippen is perhaps best known for her reality television stardom. She's been featured on Real Housewives and is also friends with the Kardashians.
The ex-wife of the NBA legend has a big following across social media.
Perhaps we'll learn more on the Pippen-Jordan family drama moving forward.