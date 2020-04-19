Michael Jordan will be the focus of the sports world tonight. The legendary NBA player’s documentary, The Last Dance, airs its first episode this evening.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is one of the most-hyped sports documentaries of all-time. It is set to focus on Jordan’s final Bulls season in 1997-98, but should also take a look at the iconic player’s career.

The documentary was originally scheduled to debut in June during the NBA Finals, but due to sports across the globe being on hold, it was pushed up to April. And the sports world is very thankful for that.

Jordan is reportedly worried that the documentary will make him look bad – or, at least, like an “a**hole.” His fieriness and competitiveness will be tough to hide. Of course, that’s part of what made him great, and most people likely already know that.

Someone who already knows Jordan extremely well is his wife, Yvette Prieto. It’s unclear how much – if any – of Jordan’s personal life will be featured in the documentary. So, here’s everything you need to know about the legendary NBA player’s wife.

Jordan met Prieto, a Cuba native, at a nightclub in 2008. They moved in together in 2009 and were married 2013. The wedding was incredibly star-studded and reportedly cost $10 million.

“The wedding itself cost a reported $10,000,000!!! Amazing floral arrangements with tulips, roses, peonies, crystal candelbras, private cigar rooms, Usher, and of course the tent structure quickly add up. Yvette looked gorgeous in a French silk J’Aton Couture wedding dress with Swarovski crystals. Buses were brought in to drive people from the nearby church to the wedding reception. Everything was kept very hush hush for a Michael Jordan wedding. In a town with the Donald, this was one affair that Trumped Trump!” JeffRealty.com reported.

The happy couple has been spotted sitting courtside at Charlotte Hornets games. Jordan is the team’s owner.

This is Prieto’s first marriage, while Jordan was married once before. Jordan was married to Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 2006.

Prieto is a former model and has done work for Alexander Wang, among others. She was also featured in the documentary Cuba: An Island Apart.

Prieto and Jordan have two children together. They had twin girls born in February 2014. Jordan had three children from his previous marriage.

The Jordan family will surely be tuning into ESPN on Sunday evening.

The first episode of The Last Dance will air at 9 p.m. E.T.