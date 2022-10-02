Photos: Meet NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal opened up about some tough personal news on his podcast.

The legendary NBA big man revealed that he was a "serial cheater," leading up to his divorce.

"I was a serial cheater," the former NBA star shared on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. "It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that."

O'Neal was speaking on Ime Udoka and Adam Levine, who have both been involved in recent cheating scandals.

"I know these guys personally," the 50-year-old said. "I know they're going through a lot because I went through a lot."

Shaq was married to Shaunie O'Neal from 2002-11. The couple got divorced after roughly one decade of marriage.

The legendary NBA big man has made it clear how much he regrets who he was during his marriage.

Shaq has six children. Thankfully, he and his family are still on good terms.

"I'm never the guy that's going to get up here because of my platform and fake it," O'Neal revealed. "I did it. I was the best at it. I'm not proud of it. I lost my family doing it and I lost valuable and important years with my children from doing it."

"So, I refuse to get up here and be like 'You shouldn't do this, you shouldn't have done that,'" he continued. "I'm not that guy. I'm real with the situation."

Good for Shaq for being open about all of this.