Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Basketball Star Brittney Griner

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The ex-wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who's currently in prison in Russia, continues to hope for the best for her ex-partner.

Griner, who's currently married to her wife, Cherelle, was previously married to one of her teammates.

The WNBA star was married to Glory Johnson, who she met playing basketball.

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," Johnson told PEOPLE.

PALMETTO, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream smiles prior to a game against the Washington Mystics on September 13, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Brittney and Glory were not married for very long.

The WNBA star and her ex-wife were married in Phoenix in 2015. However, within months, they were divorced.

Despite marrying Brittney, Glory reportedly considers herself to be straight.

“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Brittney, meanwhile, continues to receive support from her family and friends.

The longtime WNBA star remains in captivity in Russia, though she will hopefully be brought home soon.

Brittney's current wife recently met with President Biden.

Our thoughts continue to be with Brittney Griner and her family and friends.