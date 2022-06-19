Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Former Bulls Star Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen had a legendary career, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.
The NBA Hall of Famer is one of the best players in basketball history. He and Michael Jordan formed arguably the greatest 1-2 punch in the history of the game.
While Pippen was known for his play on the court during his time in the NBA, he's also made headlines off the court.
The legendary NBA star was married to Larsa Pippen from 1997-2021.
US Magazine confirmed the news.
"After the duo’s lawyers attended a virtual hearing on Wednesday, January 5, attorney David J. Glass told Us in a statement, “I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children,'" they wrote.
Larsa is known for her friendship with the Kardashians, among other things. She's been on the show and discussed her relationship with Scottie.
Scottie and Larsa have four children together, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who's hoping to make the NBA like his dad.
Larsa Pippen, meanwhile, was rumored to be dating NBA player Malik Beasley.
We wish the best to the Pippen family moving forward.