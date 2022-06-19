Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Former Bulls Star Scottie Pippen

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Scottie Pippen had a legendary career, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA Hall of Famer is one of the best players in basketball history. He and Michael Jordan formed arguably the greatest 1-2 punch in the history of the game.

While Pippen was known for his play on the court during his time in the NBA, he's also made headlines off the court.

The legendary NBA star was married to Larsa Pippen from 1997-2021.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend Haute Living NY And Louis XIII Cognac Collectors Dinner In Honor Of NBA All Star Weekend 2015 at STK Midtown on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living)

US Magazine confirmed the news.

"After the duo’s lawyers attended a virtual hearing on Wednesday, January 5, attorney David J. Glass told Us in a statement, “I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children,'" they wrote.

Larsa is known for her friendship with the Kardashians, among other things. She's been on the show and discussed her relationship with Scottie.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Larsa Pippen and Barbie Blank arrive at Baes And Bikinis Los Angeles Launch Party at Catch LA on November 19, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Baes And Bikinis)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17: Larsa Pippen speaks onstage during The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 on March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Scottie and Larsa have four children together, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who's hoping to make the NBA like his dad.

Larsa Pippen, meanwhile, was rumored to be dating NBA player Malik Beasley.

We wish the best to the Pippen family moving forward.