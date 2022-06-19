Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Athlete Michael Jordan

9 Feb 1997: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls smiles on the court during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.The East defeated the West 132-120 .

Few athletes in history, if any, accomplished more during and after their career than Michael Jordan.

The legendary Chicago Bulls star is arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time. He's also perhaps the most-successful off-the-court athlete in history, making billions with his Air Jordan brand.

Success can come at a cost, though.

Michael Jordan was married to his first wife, Juanita Jordan, from 1989-2006. The couple had three children together.

Unfortunately, they divorced in the mid-2000s.

368895 02: (FILE PHOTO) Basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife Juanita arrive for the world premier of the IMAX movie "Michael Jordan To The Max" May 4, 2000 at Chicago's Navy Pier. Michael Jordan's wife Juanita has filed for divorce, seeking to dissolve her 13-year marriage to the world's most famous basketball player, the Chicago Tribune reported on its Web site January 7, 2002. In a petition filed Friday, January 4, 2002 in circuit court in Waukegan, IL. Juanita Jordan cited "irreconcilable differences" in seeking a dissolution of her marriage to Michael. She seeks permanent custody of the couple's three children, the 25,000-square-foot "marital residence" in Highland Park, IL and half the couple's property. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Michael and Juanita began dating in the early 1980s. They got married in 1989.

There were some tough moments along the way, with Juanita initially filing for divorce in 2002. However, the couple ended up staying together, only to get divorced a couple of years later.

Michael and Juanita had three children together.

Michael Jordan & Juanita Jordan during Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational Opening Party at Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Michael has since re-married and had kids with his new wife, Yvette Prieto.

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 30: Yvette Prieto attends the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MJCI)

Hopefully the Jordan family has remained close over the years.