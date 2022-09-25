Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NBA Star

10 Jun 1997: Guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls speaks reporters during a practice before a playoff game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Legendary NBA star Michael Jordan is a happily married man.

The former Chicago Bulls star turned Charlotte Hornets and NASCAR team owner married his current wife, Yvette Prieto, back in 2013.

However, that was not Jordan's first marriage.

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan, who won six championships over the course of his professional career, was previously married to Juanita Jordan.

The legendary Chicago Bulls star and his former wife, Juanita, were married from 1989 until 2006. They began dating in 1984, at the start of Jordan's professional career.

Michael and Juanita had three children together during their marriage.

Michael Jordan & Juanita Jordan during Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational Opening Party at Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Michael and Juanita were married for nearly two decades, though their public relationship had some rocky moments at times. Juanita initially filed for divorce back in 2002, though the couple was able to reconcile at the time.

Ultimately, though, Michael and Juanita ended up getting divorced a couple of years later.

Michael later married his current wife, Yvette Prieto, after meeting at a nightclub, according to reports.

We wish the Jordan family all the best moving forward.