Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NBA Star Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto, who he met following his playing days in the NBA.
This is not Jordan's first marriage, though.
The legendary NBA star was previously married during his playing days.
Michael and his first wife, Juanita Jordan, were married from 1989 until 2006. The couple had three children together.
They divorced after nearly two decades of marriage.
Michael and Juanita's divorce got ugly, unsurprisingly, as there was a lot of money involved.
They began dating in 1984 and were married in 1989, two years after Juanita became pregnant with their first child.
A divorce was filed for in 2002, though it didn't go through. Michael and Juanita stayed together for a couple of more years, before finally calling it quits for good in 2006.
Michael is now married to Yvette Prieto, who he reportedly met at a nightclub.
The former NBA star became a parent again when he had kids with his new wife.
Hopefully everyone in the Jordan family is happy now.