Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NBA Star Michael Jordan

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on durng a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto, who he met following his playing days in the NBA.

This is not Jordan's first marriage, though.

The legendary NBA star was previously married during his playing days.

Michael and his first wife, Juanita Jordan, were married from 1989 until 2006. The couple had three children together.

They divorced after nearly two decades of marriage.

368895 02: (FILE PHOTO) Basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife Juanita arrive for the world premier of the IMAX movie "Michael Jordan To The Max" May 4, 2000 at Chicago's Navy Pier. Michael Jordan's wife Juanita has filed for divorce, seeking to dissolve her 13-year marriage to the world's most famous basketball player, the Chicago Tribune reported on its Web site January 7, 2002. In a petition filed Friday, January 4, 2002 in circuit court in Waukegan, IL. Juanita Jordan cited "irreconcilable differences" in seeking a dissolution of her marriage to Michael. She seeks permanent custody of the couple's three children, the 25,000-square-foot "marital residence" in Highland Park, IL and half the couple's property. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Michael and Juanita's divorce got ugly, unsurprisingly, as there was a lot of money involved.

They began dating in 1984 and were married in 1989, two years after Juanita became pregnant with their first child.

A divorce was filed for in 2002, though it didn't go through. Michael and Juanita stayed together for a couple of more years, before finally calling it quits for good in 2006.

Michael Jordan & Juanita Jordan during Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational Opening Party at Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Michael is now married to Yvette Prieto, who he reportedly met at a nightclub.

The former NBA star became a parent again when he had kids with his new wife.

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Yvette Prieto and her husband and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watch on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Hopefully everyone in the Jordan family is happy now.