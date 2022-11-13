Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Star Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is a happily married man these days.
The legendary Chicago Bulls star is married to Yvette Prieto, a Cuban woman he met out at a nightclub. Jordan and Prieto dated for several years before finally tying the knot.
But Prieto is not Jordan's first wife.
Michael Jordan was previously married to Juanita Jordan. Juanita and MJ were married from 1989-2006. The couple had three children together during their marriage.
They divorced after nearly two decades of marriage.
Michael and Juanita first began dating in 1984. They dated for a couple of years, before getting married in 1989. Juanita had previously given birth to their first child.
While MJ and Juanita were married for nearly two decades, there were some rocky moments.
Juanita first filed for divorce a couple of years prior to 2006, though ended up taking it back, only for it to be finalized later on.
Michael has since re-married to his current wife, Yvette Prieto, whom he met during a night out.
They have children together, as well.
We wish the Jordan family all the best moving forward.