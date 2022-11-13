Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Star Michael Jordan

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on durng a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is a happily married man these days.

The legendary Chicago Bulls star is married to Yvette Prieto, a Cuban woman he met out at a nightclub. Jordan and Prieto dated for several years before finally tying the knot.

But Prieto is not Jordan's first wife.

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan was previously married to Juanita Jordan. Juanita and MJ were married from 1989-2006. The couple had three children together during their marriage.

They divorced after nearly two decades of marriage.

Michael Jordan & Juanita Jordan during Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational Opening Party at Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Michael and Juanita first began dating in 1984. They dated for a couple of years, before getting married in 1989. Juanita had previously given birth to their first child.

While MJ and Juanita were married for nearly two decades, there were some rocky moments.

Juanita first filed for divorce a couple of years prior to 2006, though ended up taking it back, only for it to be finalized later on.

368895 02: (FILE PHOTO) Basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife Juanita arrive for the world premier of the IMAX movie "Michael Jordan To The Max" May 4, 2000 at Chicago's Navy Pier. Michael Jordan's wife Juanita has filed for divorce, seeking to dissolve her 13-year marriage to the world's most famous basketball player, the Chicago Tribune reported on its Web site January 7, 2002. In a petition filed Friday, January 4, 2002 in circuit court in Waukegan, IL. Juanita Jordan cited "irreconcilable differences" in seeking a dissolution of her marriage to Michael. She seeks permanent custody of the couple's three children, the 25,000-square-foot "marital residence" in Highland Park, IL and half the couple's property. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Michael has since re-married to his current wife, Yvette Prieto, whom he met during a night out.

They have children together, as well.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 30: Yvette Prieto attends the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MJCI)

We wish the Jordan family all the best moving forward.