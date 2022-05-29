Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is a happily married man, as he and his wife, Yviette Prieto, have been going strong for more than a decade.
However, this is not Jordan's first marriage.
The legendary NBA star was first married to Juanita Jordan. She and MJ were married from 1989-2006. They had three children together.
Michael and Juanita first began dating in 1984, shortly after the NBA star began his career with the Chicago Bulls.
The happy couple was married in 1989, two years after Juanita became pregnant with the couple's first child.
While Michael and Juanita were married for nearly two decades, there were some rocky moments, with the Chicago Bulls star being in the public eye so much.
Juanita Jordan initially filed for divorce in 2002. However, she later withdrew the petition.
A divorce was finalized by 2007 though, with rumors of a nine-figure divorce settlement.
Michael and Juanita still share three children together, though they're all grown up now. They've became grandparents, too.
The legendary NBA star has since re-married and had kids with his new wife, Yvette Prieto.
We wish all the best to the Jordan family moving forward.