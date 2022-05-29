Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

9 Feb 1997: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls smiles on the court during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.The East defeated the West 132-120 .

Michael Jordan is a happily married man, as he and his wife, Yviette Prieto, have been going strong for more than a decade.

However, this is not Jordan's first marriage.

The legendary NBA star was first married to Juanita Jordan. She and MJ were married from 1989-2006. They had three children together.

Michael Jordan & Juanita Jordan during Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational Opening Party at Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Michael and Juanita first began dating in 1984, shortly after the NBA star began his career with the Chicago Bulls.

The happy couple was married in 1989, two years after Juanita became pregnant with the couple's first child.

While Michael and Juanita were married for nearly two decades, there were some rocky moments, with the Chicago Bulls star being in the public eye so much.

368895 02: (FILE PHOTO) Basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife Juanita arrive for the world premier of the IMAX movie "Michael Jordan To The Max" May 4, 2000 at Chicago's Navy Pier. Michael Jordan's wife Juanita has filed for divorce, seeking to dissolve her 13-year marriage to the world's most famous basketball player, the Chicago Tribune reported on its Web site January 7, 2002. In a petition filed Friday, January 4, 2002 in circuit court in Waukegan, IL. Juanita Jordan cited "irreconcilable differences" in seeking a dissolution of her marriage to Michael. She seeks permanent custody of the couple's three children, the 25,000-square-foot "marital residence" in Highland Park, IL and half the couple's property. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Juanita Jordan initially filed for divorce in 2002. However, she later withdrew the petition.

A divorce was finalized by 2007 though, with rumors of a nine-figure divorce settlement.

Michael and Juanita still share three children together, though they're all grown up now. They've became grandparents, too.

The legendary NBA star has since re-married and had kids with his new wife, Yvette Prieto.

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

We wish all the best to the Jordan family moving forward.