Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
Scottie and Larsa Pippen were married for more than 20 years.
The legendary Chicago Bulls star married Larsa in 1997. The couple was together officially until 2021.
Scottie and Larsa split in 2016, though the divorce wasn't finalized until later.
Scottie and Larsa Pippen had four children together, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who played college basketball in the SEC.
Larsa Pippen has become a reality TV star, appearing in Bravo's reality TV series The Real Housewives of Miami.
She's also been connected to the Kardashians.
Larsa Pippen has since been linked to some other NBA players, though it's unclear if she's currently in a relationship.
We wish all the best to Scottie, Larsa and the Pippen family moving forward.