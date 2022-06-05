Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NBA Legend Scottie Pippen

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Scottie and Larsa Pippen were married for more than 20 years.

The legendary Chicago Bulls star married Larsa in 1997. The couple was together officially until 2021.

Scottie and Larsa split in 2016, though the divorce wasn't finalized until later.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen had four children together, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who played college basketball in the SEC.

Larsa Pippen has become a reality TV star, appearing in Bravo's reality TV series The Real Housewives of Miami.

She's also been connected to the Kardashians.

Larsa Pippen has since been linked to some other NBA players, though it's unclear if she's currently in a relationship.

We wish all the best to Scottie, Larsa and the Pippen family moving forward.