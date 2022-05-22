Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal

Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal blames himself for his divorce from his longtime wife, Shaunie O'Neal.

Shaquille and Shaunie were married from 2002-11. The couple has four children together.

Earlier this year, Shaquille O'Neal opened up about his divorce

"I've never talked about this, and I'm glad you guys asked because I don't mind talking about this, but I was bad," Shaq said on The Pivot Podcast. "She was awesome. She really was. It was all me."

Shaq added: "I wasn't protecting her and protecting those vows."

Shaq said that Shaunie was doing everything she was supposed to be doing.

"She did exactly what she was supposed to do and gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of the corporate stuff. It was just all me. Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can't really come back from that."

STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 25: Shareef O'Neal (C) poses with his parents Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Shaunie O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Shaquille and Shaunie first met during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. They were married in 2002.

In 2007, Shaquille filed for divorce. However, the couple ended up getting back together. In 2009, Shaunie filed for divorce.

The couple legally split up in 2011.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Executive Producer Shaunie O'Neal attends the exclusive Basketball Wives press dinner at NeueHouse Hollywood on May 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for VH1) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Shaquille and Shaunie have since been able to become friends, co-parenting their children.

