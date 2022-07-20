Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, has continued to speak out in support of the WNBA star as she remains in Russian custody.
The WNBA star was reportedly arrested for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen inside her luggage at the airport earlier this year. Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody ever since.
Cherelle Griner, the wife of the longtime WNBA star, has been speaking out in support of her significant other.
But this is not Brittney Griner's first marriage. She was previously married to Glory Johnson.
Brittney and Glory, a fellow WNBA player, were married for about one month. They reportedly met during a basketball camp and became friends.
The WNBA players were married in Phoenix in 2015, but a divorce was finalized in June of 2016.
Despite marrying Griner, Johnson told PEOPLE that she considers herself to be straight.
“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”
Johnson had made it clear that she still has love for Griner.
“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.