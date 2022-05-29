Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Heat Star Tyler Herro
Will we see Tyler Herro tonight?
Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is set for 8:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.
Herro, who's been dealing with an injury, has missed most of the series. Will he play in Game 7?
That remains unclear.
Hopefully, we'll see Herro back on the court tonight. His girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, is surely hoping to see her man back on the floor this evening.
Henry has her own social media following, with nearly 8 million followers on Instagram.
