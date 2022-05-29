Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Heat Star Tyler Herro

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat celebrates after making a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at AdventHealth Arena on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)

Will we see Tyler Herro tonight?

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is set for 8:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.

Herro, who's been dealing with an injury, has missed most of the series. Will he play in Game 7?

That remains unclear.

Hopefully, we'll see Herro back on the court tonight. His girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, is surely hoping to see her man back on the floor this evening.

Henry has her own social media following, with nearly 8 million followers on Instagram.

