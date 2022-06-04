Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Miami Heat Star Tyler Terro

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the preseason game at American Airlines Arena on October 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tyler Herro saw his season come to an end during the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat couldn't get past the Boston Celtics, falling to the C's in Game 7 at FTX Arena.

What's in store for Herro this off-season? It looks like he'll be spending plenty of time with his girlfriend.

Katya Elise Henry, a fitness influence with almost eight million followers on Instagram, is pretty active on social media these days.

Henry also gains plenty of attention on Twitter.

Her recent Instagram story has Twitter users talking about its potential meaning.

"If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of true loyalty," her message reads.

Read into that as you will.

Earlier this year, Henry praised Herro for winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Herro and Henry will no doubt have plenty of time to spend together now that the Heat are out of the playoffs.