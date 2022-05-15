Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before Game One of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Boston Celtics in a huge Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucks and the Celtics are tied, 3-3, heading into the series-deciding Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Giannis and the Bucks are one year removed from their NBA championship. They'll need to get past the Celtics on Sunday afternoon to keep their repeat hopes alive.

Mariah Riddlesprigger will surely be watching with a close eye on Sunday afternoon.

The longtime partner of the Bucks star - the mother of his two children - has been with Giannis since his early days in the NBA.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: (L-R) Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger pose during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

Mariah has shared some adorable photos on Instagram.

"My boys. Being your mama is my greatest joy! I hear it’s national son’s day and I’ll take any chance I get to celebrate you two little sour patch kids!" she wrote.

"We got you, ALWAYS!" Mariah wrote after the NBA Finals in 2021.

Giannis and the Bucks will certainly need a lot of support from friends and family members during a hostile Game 7 in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on ABC.