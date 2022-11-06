Photos: Meet The Longtime Private Wife Of Charles Barkley

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 28: Charles Barkley talks with fans prior to the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Auburn, AL. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Charles Barkley recently made a big career decision, opting to sign back with Turner Sports for another 10 years, even though he had previously said he would like to retire.

The former NBA star turned television analyst called his new deal a "life-altering" one. It's reportedly worth nine figures.

Barkley, who starred in the NBA before getting into television, will certainly be able to support his family for many decades - and lifetimes - to come.

The longtime NBA star is married to his wife, Maureen, for more than 30 years.

American basketball player Charles Barkley wearing a yellow, black and blue shirt with blue trousers, sitting with his wife, Maureen Blumhardt, in a branch of Planet Hollywood, location unspecified, 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Charles and Maureen reportedly met at a nightclub in Philadelphia. They've been together ever since.

They have one child together - a daughter.

Charles jokes that his work life helps his marriage.

“Well, No. 1 I’m gone a lot. That always helps,” the 11-time All-Star joked to Renee Paquette. “I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am, she’s a great mother.”

Charles and his wife don't step out in public often, at least not in the public eye, but they appear to be very happy together.

We can't wait to see how things go for Charles on television moving forward.

He's always must-watch.