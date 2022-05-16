Photos: Meet The Mom Of NBA Superstar Luka Doncic

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Have a night, Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks have more than doubled up the Phoenix Suns at halftime of Game 7 on Sunday night. Doncic has scored as many points as the entire Suns team.

It's Mavs 57, Suns 27 heading into the third quarter.

Doncic is already an NBA superstar, but this would be his greatest performance to date. The Mavericks are one solid half away from the Western Conference Finals.

Mirjam Poterbin, the mother of the Dallas Mavericks star, is certainly very proud tonight.

Poterbin, a self-described "mother of one," first went viral during the NBA Draft, where Doncic went No. 3 overall.

A couple of years later, Doncic is on the verge of leading the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals.

There's still one half of basketball to go, but Doncic and the Mavericks are certainly in tremendous shape.

Game 7 is airing on TNT.