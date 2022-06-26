Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 23: Dyson Daniels and his family attend the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The mother of top NBA Draft prospect Dyson Daniels went viral on ESPN on Thursday night.

Daniels, who went No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, was accompanied at the NBA Draft by his mom and dad.

Social media took a liking to Daniels' mother, Brikitta Kool-Daniels, who stole the show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Daniels' mother has since built up a nice following on social media, with more than 6,000 followers on her Instagram page.

That number is sure to grow, too.

Best of luck to Dyson and the Daniels' family as they head into their son's NBA career.