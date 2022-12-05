Photos: Meet The NBA Owner's Daughter Making Headlines

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers had a pretty good weekend.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback led his team to a comeback win over the Chicago Bears. Rodgers continued to dominate his NFC North rival on the road.

Friday night, Rodgers sat courtside at a Milwaukee Bucks game, sitting next to the daughter of the team owner.

Rodgers sat next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Bucks owner, who first went viral at the NBA Draft Lottery several years ago.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Mallory Edens attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer Griffin/FilmMagic)

Edens hopes to own an NBA team by herself one day. She would love to own the New York Knicks.

The daughter of the NBA owner has a pretty big following on social media, as well.

Edens typically sits next to Rodgers when he attends Milwaukee Bucks games. Rodgers is also a part owner of the NBA franchise. The Bucks fell to the Lakers on Friday night, though.

Still, it was likely a pretty good time.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bucks are hoping to contend for another NBA championship this year. Giannis and Co. could be the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

It would not be surprising to see Rodgers sitting courtside at some Milwaukee Bucks playoff games later this spring.