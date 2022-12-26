Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Wife Of Brittney Griner

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner is back home and her loved ones are truly pumped to have her back.

Cherelle Griner, the wife of the prominent WNBA star, has been speaking publicly since Brittney's imprisonment. She's obviously overjoyed to have her back now.

But Cherelle Griner is actually not Brittney Griner's first wife. The longtime WNBA star had a very short marriage to another professional basketball player.

Brittney and her ex-wife, Glory Johnson, were married for less than a year.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Johnson has stayed pretty private during the entire saga with Griner and Russia. And understandably so.

The marriage between Glory and Brittney did not go very well.

Still, Glory is likely happy to have Brittney back home safe.

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.

Glory Johnson and Brittney Griner were not married for very long. They divorce after less than one year of marriage.

“You can call me stupid for believing her, but I trusted this person," Glory said following the divorce.

PALMETTO, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream smiles prior to a game against the Washington Mystics on September 13, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Hopefully everyone involved is in a better place now.