Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Wife Of Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner is back home and her loved ones are truly pumped to have her back.
Cherelle Griner, the wife of the prominent WNBA star, has been speaking publicly since Brittney's imprisonment. She's obviously overjoyed to have her back now.
But Cherelle Griner is actually not Brittney Griner's first wife. The longtime WNBA star had a very short marriage to another professional basketball player.
Brittney and her ex-wife, Glory Johnson, were married for less than a year.
Johnson has stayed pretty private during the entire saga with Griner and Russia. And understandably so.
The marriage between Glory and Brittney did not go very well.
Still, Glory is likely happy to have Brittney back home safe.
“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.
Glory Johnson and Brittney Griner were not married for very long. They divorce after less than one year of marriage.
“You can call me stupid for believing her, but I trusted this person," Glory said following the divorce.
Hopefully everyone involved is in a better place now.