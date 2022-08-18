Photos: Meet The Second Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan
Legendary NBA star turned Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan mostly keeps out of the public eye these days, save for various appearances at sporting events.
When Jordan is spotted out in public, he's often with his wife, Yvette Prieto.
The legendary NBA star is currently in his second marriage. Michael and Yvette have been married together since 2013.
They reportedly met at a nightclub, with their wedding taking place in Florida.
Michael and Yvette share twin girls together.
The legendary NBA star has three children from his first marriage to Juanita Jordan.
Michael and Juanita got divorced in the early 2000s. They were together from 1989-2006.
Best of luck to the Jordan family moving forward.