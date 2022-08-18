Photos: Meet The Second Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

Legendary NBA star turned Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan mostly keeps out of the public eye these days, save for various appearances at sporting events.

When Jordan is spotted out in public, he's often with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

The legendary NBA star is currently in his second marriage. Michael and Yvette have been married together since 2013.

They reportedly met at a nightclub, with their wedding taking place in Florida.

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Yvette Prieto and her husband and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watch on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael and Yvette share twin girls together.

The legendary NBA star has three children from his first marriage to Juanita Jordan.

368895 02: (FILE PHOTO) Basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife Juanita arrive for the world premier of the IMAX movie "Michael Jordan To The Max" May 4, 2000 at Chicago's Navy Pier. Michael Jordan's wife Juanita has filed for divorce, seeking to dissolve her 13-year marriage to the world's most famous basketball player, the Chicago Tribune reported on its Web site January 7, 2002. In a petition filed Friday, January 4, 2002 in circuit court in Waukegan, IL. Juanita Jordan cited "irreconcilable differences" in seeking a dissolution of her marriage to Michael. She seeks permanent custody of the couple's three children, the 25,000-square-foot "marital residence" in Highland Park, IL and half the couple's property. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Michael and Juanita got divorced in the early 2000s. They were together from 1989-2006.

Best of luck to the Jordan family moving forward.