Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 09: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night.

Miami is hosting Boston in a pivotal Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nikki Spoelstra, the wife of the Miami Heat head coach, is ready for tipoff.

Nikki is a former Miami Heat dancer. She and Erik dated for several years before getting married in 2016.

The happy couple has two children together.

It's surely a nervous night in the Spoelstra household tonight.

Game 7 is set to tip off on ABC shortly.