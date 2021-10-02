Photos: Meet The Wife Of Lakers Star LeBron James

LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history.

Throughout all of this, James has had one person by his side: his wife, Savannah James.

LeBron and Savannah met in high school. They were high school sweethearts and got married in 2013. LeBron and Savannah have two sons – LeBron Jr. and Bryce – and a daughter, Zuri.

Savannah admitted that she almost forgot to call LeBron when she first got his number.

“I’m like, ‘Um, nope. I’ll take his number,” she told Cleveland Magazine in 2018. “One day I’m sitting around — I was probably bored or something — and I’m like, ‘Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let’s see.’”

The rest, of course, is history.

LeBron is constantly sharing adorable photos of his wife and kids on social media.

🗣🗣🗣🗣 CONGRATULATIONS to my guy guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle 🏫 . HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the🔝. #JamesGang👑 pic.twitter.com/gK1oawN1Ye — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2021

Savannah and the kids will be attending a lot of Lakers games this season, that is for sure.

LeBron and the rest of the Lakers squad are currently in training camp. Los Angeles will enter the 2021-22 season with championship hopes.