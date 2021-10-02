The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Lakers Star LeBron James

LeBron James on the court in Game 1 vs. Portland in 2020.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history.

Throughout all of this, James has had one person by his side: his wife, Savannah James.

LeBron and Savannah met in high school. They were high school sweethearts and got married in 2013. LeBron and Savannah have two sons – LeBron Jr. and Bryce – and a daughter, Zuri.

Savannah admitted that she almost forgot to call LeBron when she first got his number.

“I’m like, ‘Um, nope. I’ll take his number,” she told Cleveland Magazine in 2018. “One day I’m sitting around — I was probably bored or something — and I’m like, ‘Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let’s see.’”

The rest, of course, is history.

LeBron James taking a selfie with his wife.

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 26: NBA player Lebron James and wife Savannah Brinson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James wearing a suit at a boxing match.

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 26: NBA player Lebron James and wife Savannah Brinson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron is constantly sharing adorable photos of his wife and kids on social media.

Savannah and the kids will be attending a lot of Lakers games this season, that is for sure.

LeBron and the rest of the Lakers squad are currently in training camp. Los Angeles will enter the 2021-22 season with championship hopes.

