Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion.

The legendary NBA star has managed to keep his private life more of a quiet topic since his retirement.

Jordan, who has five children, re-married in 2013. He married Yvette Prieto, who was born in 1979 to a Cuban-American family.

The happy couple reportedly met at a club in 2007. The two quickly began dating and were living together by 2009.

Jordan and Prieto have often been spotted sitting courtside at Charlotte Hornets games.

Michael and Yvette were married in 2013. The ceremony took place at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Florida. There were several celebrities in attendance, including Tiger Woods, Usher and Robin Thicke.

According to reports, the wedding cost roughly $10 million.

The couple gave birth to twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria, in 2014.

Jordan has several homes across the world, so it’s unclear where they primarily reside, but they spent a lot of time in North Carolina and Florida.

Life is certainly going well for M.J. and company.