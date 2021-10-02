The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette PrietoCHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Yvette Prieto and her husband and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watch on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion.

The legendary NBA star has managed to keep his private life more of a quiet topic since his retirement.

Jordan, who has five children, re-married in 2013. He married Yvette Prieto, who was born in 1979 to a Cuban-American family.

The happy couple reportedly met at a club in 2007. The two quickly began dating and were living together by 2009.

Jordan and Prieto have often been spotted sitting courtside at Charlotte Hornets games.

Michael Jordan and his wife sitting courtside.

CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael and Yvette were married in 2013. The ceremony took place at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Florida. There were several celebrities in attendance, including Tiger Woods, Usher and Robin Thicke.

According to reports, the wedding cost roughly $10 million.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 30: Yvette Prieto attends the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MJCI)

The couple gave birth to twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria, in 2014.

Jordan has several homes across the world, so it’s unclear where they primarily reside, but they spent a lot of time in North Carolina and Florida.

Life is certainly going well for M.J. and company.

