Photos: Meet The Wife Of Warriors Star Draymond Green

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans at ORACLE Arena on January 16, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. Once again, Draymond Green is a big reason why.

However, the Warriors currently find themselves in a 2-1 series deficit to the Boston Celtics. To make matters worse, Game 4 is in Boston.

Green, meanwhile, struggled mightily in Wednesday night's game. He had just two points, three assists and four rebounds in the defeat. The veteran forward also lost his composure a number of times.

Green may not have won on the court on Wednesday night, but he's certainly winning off. Meet Hazel Renee, Green's wife.

Renee is both an actress and recording artist. She's been featured in Fox's Empire and VH1's Basketball Wives. She's also a strong supporter of Draymond.

During Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a large contingent of Celtics fans had NSFW chants for Draymond.

She reacted to those chants on Instagram Wednesday night.

“Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players! Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The NBA has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F**k YOU DRAYMOND or cill him B**** or MF?! And nothing?? Like that’s okay? Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little Celtics fans. Just shameful!” Renee said.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is on Friday night.