Photos: Meet The Woman With A-Rod At Game 7 Tonight

The celebrities are out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Miami is hosting Boston with an NBA Finals trip on the line on Sunday evening.

Alex Rodriguez, a South Florida native, is sitting courtside for the pivotal Game 7.

Rodriguez is at Game 7 with his rumored girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted sitting courtside at several NBA games this postseason.

Earlier this year, A-Rod and Padgett were together at a Green Bay Packers playoff game.

Rodriguez and Padgett are taking in Game 7 of the Heat vs. Celtics game on Sunday night.

It's airing on ESPN.