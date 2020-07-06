Photos Show What NBA Practice Courts Look Like At Disney Bubble

The NBA is just a few short weeks away from resuming the 2019-20 regular season.

The league was last in action on March 10. Adam Silver made the decision to suspend the season on March 11 following Rudy Gobert’s positive coronavirus test. The league has been out of action ever since.

The NBA will resume the season on July 30 from Orlando’s Walt Disney World with just 22 teams in attendance. Adam Silver has implemented strict protocol for the Orlando bubble. If all goes according to plan, a champion will be crowned later this year.

With the season resumption fast approaching, the NBA is laying the ground work to provide teams all the resources they may need. The NBA has built courts inside hotel rooms for teams to practice on. Take a look at the NBA’s practice courts in Orlando below.

Ready for practice! The NBA Restart begins July 30th with daily & nightly games on ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV & NBA League Pass! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/LnVUnRw4M3 — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2020

It looks like players will have everything they need to gear up for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

This is already a season like no other. The few months of time-off adds an extra layer of intrigue to the rest of the year. Veteran players might’ve benefited the most from the lay-off considering the extra rest. The extra rest could wind up helping players like LeBron James.

The NBA is set to resume the 2019-20 season in just over three weeks. Which team will walk away from Orlando with the NBA Finals trophy in hand?