Photos: Sonya Curry's Apparent New Boyfriend Has Been Identified

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 2: Sonya Curry is interviewed before the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors on December 2, 2015 at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images) Kent Smith/Getty Images

The Curry family had NBA Twitter buzzing on Friday night, both for what happened on the floor and off of it.

On the floor, Steph Curry led the Warriors to a huge Game 4 win, evening up the series at 2-2 as we head back to Golden State for Game 5 on Monday night.

Off the floor, Steph's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, both appeared to be spotted at Game 4 with new significant others. Dell and Sonya Curry divorced last year amid cheating allegations.

Sonya Curry appeared to be spotted at Game 4 with her rumored new boyfriend, former NFL tight end Steven Johnson.

The man in the black hat who daps at Curry at the end of the video appears to be Johnson, whom Sonya was accused of cheating with by her ex-husband.

Johnson played tight end for the Patriots after starring at Virginia Tech in college. Dell Curry played basketball at Virginia Tech.

The official details surrounding the relationship rumors are unclear at this point, but perhaps we'll see them all back for Game 5 on Monday night.