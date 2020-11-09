Photos: Tyler Herro’s New Workout Shirt Is Going Viral

It’s hard to find many examples of young player’s with as much confidence as Tyler Herro.

Before every game, the rookie seemed to arrive in an outfit more flashy than the one before. Herro soon became infamous around Miami as the “swaggiest” player on the Heat roster. From his floral blazer at the NBA draft (where he was drafted 13th overall), to his all-white suit and pink turtleneck when arriving at the AmericanAirlines Arena on his 20th birthday, Herro always keeps NBA fans guessing.

The rising star made yet another fashion statement on Sunday when he was seen working out in a T-shirt with a photo of his signature “snarl” celebration from the 2020 NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro working out in a shirt with his mean mug on it 😂 (via @sleepvanhorn, @miamihoopschool) pic.twitter.com/yBRj6QPAtl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2020

Herro’s mean mug on the shirt came after finishing an and one layup on Lakers veteran point guard Rajon Rondo in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The young gun struggled for most of the game but came up big in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 17 points and showing his confidence with the snarl.

The rookie out of Kentucky had a solid first regular season, but really emerged as a young star in the Heat’s historic playoff run. Herro solidified himself as Miami’s tertiary scoring threat, averaging 16 points per game for the fifth-seeded Heat.

While Herro had been producing numbers at a high clip all season, the game that got everyone talking about the 20-year-old shooting guard was his breakout 37-point performance in Game 4 against Boston. Herro’s lights-out shooting effort pushed the Heat over the top to a closely-contested 112-109 victory over the Celtics.

While it’s easy to be dazzled by the swagger and shooting of Herro, NBA fans shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves in dubbing him “baby goat.”

Herro consistently had some of the worst plus/minus numbers for the Heat throughout the Finals. In Game 1, the young guard had a minus of -35 — the worst Finals plus/minus stat since 2008, according to Basketball-Reference.

Volume shooting certainly helped boost Herro’s stats as well. The rising sophomore will need to work on his questionable shot and pass selection if he wants to become a more efficient player.

That aside, there’s no arguing that Herro has the potential to be something great in this league for years to come.

All eyes will be on the rising star next year — not only to watch him play, but to see what wild outfit he has in store for us next.