Pistons Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kemba Walker

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 06: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts against the Miami Heat during their game at Spectrum Center on March 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

As expected, the Detroit Pistons will waive Kemba Walker.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III reported Monday that the Pistons are moving on from the 32-year-old before Monday's deadline to finalize a 15-man roster.

They said Friday that Detroit would act accordingly before the regular season.

The Pistons acquired Walker in a draft-night trade from the New York Knicks that landed them No. 13 pick Jalen Duren. They appeared to make the deal with plans of buying out his $9.2 million contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the two sides were finalizing a buyout agreement shortly after the trade in June. Walker didn't practice with the team in training camp or play during the preseason.

In his 11th NBA season, Walker averaged a career-low 11.6 points per game for the Knicks with a 40.3 percent field-goal rate. The four-time All-Star fell out of Tom Thibodeau's rotation, sitting out the team's final 23 games.

If he clears waivers, Walker can sign with a new team on what will almost certainly be a less lucrative contract. Although his performance declined last season, he could still provide a scoring spark off the bench.