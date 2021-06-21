Of all the coaching hires that’ll be made this off-season, few will be as impactful as the Portland Trail Blazers‘ decision.

Portland finally moved on from Terry Stotts. The Blazers are now in search of their next head coach, and two primary candidates have emerged: Becky Hammon and Chauncey Billups.

“Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Spurs assistant Becky Hammon are among candidates who’ll get second interviews for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN,” reported Adrian Wojnarowski, via Twitter.

Hammon is in the midst of almost every coaching search going on across the country right now. She’d be the first full-time female head coach in the NBA.

Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Spurs assistant Becky Hammon are among candidates who’ll get second interviews for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers’ next head coach will have one main priority: keep Damian Lillard happy.

It’s no secret Lillard is frustrated with how things have transpired in Portland these past few years. He’s surrounded by a lackluster roster and the Blazers have suffered a few early-playoff exits as a result.

There are rumors Lillard wants out of Portland. But the right head coach hire could change his mind. The big question is who does he want as his next head coach?

Becky Hammon seems like the obvious fit. But some think she’s already set up to be Gregg Popovich‘s successor with the Spurs.

Chauncey Billups is also an intriguing option, and could wind up being the pick if Hammon chooses to stay in San Antonio.