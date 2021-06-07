The Portland Trail Blazers’ strategy of utilizing C.J. McCollum as their No. 2 option and sidekick to Damian Lillard has failed miserably.

Lillard was the superstar we’ve come to expect in Portland’s first round series versus the Denver Nuggets. McCollum disappeared in the biggest moments, though, particularly in Game 5 when he added just 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting to compliment Lillard’s 55 in a double-overtime loss to Denver.

The Trail Blazers have already undergone a major change since their playoff exit. Portland has moved on from Terry Stotts and is expected to make significant roster changes this off-season. McCollum could be on the move.

In the scenario the Blazers ship McCollum elsewhere to try and find a new sidekick for Lillard, four teams have emerged as potential landing spots: the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers. CNBC insider Jabari Young has the latest on the ongoing McCollum trade rumors.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers were mentioned as one possible destination for [C.J.] McCollum,” Young wrote, via CNBC.com. “The San Antonio Spurs like McCollum, but his name hasn’t gained traction within their trade scenarios. A Western Conference executive floated the idea of the Clippers trading Paul George this summer if the team failed to meet expectations. Hence, a possible McCollum to the Clippers package. And if Miami can’t lure a Lillard deal, McCollum could be an option there, too.”

It’s highly plausible Portland parts with either C.J. McCollum or Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers would obviously prefer to keep Lillard, meaning a McCollum trade is a bit more likely.

The veteran shooting guard would be an excellent addition for a team in need of a No. 3 option. Or, he could go to a team like Cleveland where he’d be a No. 1 or 2 option like he was in Portland.

Buckle up, Portland fans. It’s going to be a turbulent off-season as ongoing trade rumors surface.