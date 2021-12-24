Blazers Announce Positive News Update For G C.J. McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum has not played since December 4 after suffering a collapsed lung. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s going to be back soon.

The Blazers announced on Thursday that McCollum’s right lung is fully healed. The nine-year vet underwent a CT scan on Wednesday as part of additional evaluation of his injury.

McCollum is cleared for non-contact drills, shooting and ramped up conditioning, per Portland. He’ll be reevaluated in a week.

Following further evaluation, including a CT scan on Wednesday, @CJMcCollum's right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month. 🙏 🔗: https://t.co/CS15QE7dbD — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 24, 2021

Prior to getting hurt, McCollum was averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 24 games. He was shooting 42.4% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range.

Portland has dealt with health issues on its roster all season long, including involving star point guard Damian Lillard. The injuries have prevented the team from developing any consistency on the court.

Currently, the Blazers are 13-19 on the season and in 10th place in the Western Conference.