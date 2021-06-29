Blazers Facing Criticism For Chauncey Billups Press Conference

On Tuesday afternoon, the Portland Trail Blazers introduced Chauncey Billups as their new head coach. Unfortunately, the introductory press conference left people with more questions than answers.

At one point during the press conference, Jason Quick of The Athletic asked Billups about sexual assault allegations he faced back in 1997.

“You said the 1997 incident shaped you in unbelievable ways,” Quick said. “Can you maybe elaborate on that and how it helped shape you?”

That question from Quick was immediately shut down by Portland’s PR team.

“Jason, we appreciate your question. We’ve addressed this. It’s been asked and answered, so happy to move on to the next question,” a spokesperson for the Trail Blazers replied.

This exchange between Quick and the Trail Blazers’ PR team is not sitting well with the public. After all, it’s an important question that people want an answer to.

Here is Trail Blazers PR shutting down a valid question from @jwquick about Billups and the 1997 sexual assault allegations. This is embarassing. #RipCity https://t.co/F59r5TYn2Z pic.twitter.com/wE5WLwIssb — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) June 29, 2021

Billups and his former Boston Celtics teammate, Ron Mercer, were accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Antoine Walker’s home in 1997. Criminal charges were not filed, but Billups and Mercer settled a civil suit three years later.

Portland fans most likely wanted to hear how this incident shaped the rest of Billups’ life, especially since he’s about to lead the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Hopefully, Billups will answer Quick’s question at some point in the coming days. For now, NBA fans are disgusted by the way this press conference was handled.